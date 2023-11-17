Your First Alert to increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers late tonight and tomorrow, but a more organized system will bring a better chance of more widespread rain to start next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers mainly during the morning along with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing sky with a breezy North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers, afternoon highs in the mid 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

