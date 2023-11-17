Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman accused of assaulting children at daycare in Senatobia, police say

Daycare worker arrested for possible assault, police say
Daycare worker arrested for possible assault, police say(Senatobia Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Senatobia, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department has arrested a woman they say assaulted children at a daycare.

On November 15, the Senatobia Police Department was contacted by the State Department of Health regarding a complaint that made its way to their office.

The complaint was that a child was assaulted by an employee of Peek-A-Boo Playschool located on Norfleet Drive in Senatobia, MS.

The employee named was Amye Durham.

On November 16, investigators from the Department of Health with the Senatobia Police Department discussed the allegation.

Officers learned that there were two separate incidents with two separate children.

After further investigation, two warrants were issued for Durham’s arrest.

Amye Durham was arrested and booked on two counts of simple assault

Durham was also transported to the Tate County Jail with a $1,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery,...
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery, sending woman to hospital
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery,...
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery