VIDEO: Masked man robs shell with gold revolver

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Summer Avenue.

Officers responded to the robbery around 3 a.m. at Shell on Thursday.

A masked man approached the front counter and pointed a gold revolver at the cashier, said police.

He demanded money from the register before taking the cash and running away.

No arrests have been made at this time, but if you know anything, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

