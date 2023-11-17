Tips combat holiday break learning loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we enter the holiday season, kids will soon get to enjoy a holiday break from the classroom.

Keyana Hawthorne, Director of Marketing and Educational Outreach for Sylvan Learning Southaven, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how to combat holiday break learning loss, along with some fun educational activities you can do with the kiddos.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.