Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting occurred at Topgolf in the parking lot Wednesday night.

According to Memphis police, shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. outside the business on South Germantown Road.

Police say the driver of a white Nissan Altima entered the parking lot and fired shots at a white Mercedes sedan and red Jeep Trackhawk. Someone in the Mercedes “appeared to have” fired back at the Nissan before all cars drove off in multiple directions.

Officers found fourteen shell casings on the scene.

No one was injured, but one woman’s car was struck by two bullets that went straight through her car on either side.

There was tons of excitement when it was first announced that the sports entertainment venue would be coming to Memphis.

Less than a month into its opening, gunfire is already a safety concern here at Topgolf.

It’s an issue that many Memphians were afraid of upon its opening.

Lots of people on social media have questioned the venue being in this area.

An area that’s already seen quite a few issues when it comes to crime.

We also looked into crime around the area specifically a half a mile radius.

According to the Memphis Public Safety Data Hub, since opening on October 27, there’s been a burglary at a nearby store on Germantown Road, five reports of car thefts, five car break-ins, a carjacking, and a business robbery off Riverdale Road.

We have reached out to Topgolf leadership about what happened and hope to get answers about their plans for enhanced security.

