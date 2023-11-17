Promise Academy students distribute Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving is just days away, and students at Promise Academy are doing their part to give back.

Friday, the charter school partnered with Breath of Life Christian Center and other community partners to host its Thanksgiving basket distribution.

Fifth-grade students who are a part of the “Promise Pearls” and “Sons of Promise” and student council members distributed turkeys, chickens, hams, and Thanksgiving sides to needy families.

Thanksgiving basket (Action News 5)

Principal Toby Finley says the day was meant to challenge students to get involved in community service by giving back.

“It’s always good to give back to your community, do great things in your community,” he said. “And I think that’s what we need, we need a bright spot across our city and all of our communities. Here in the Raleigh-Frayser area, we have some very smart and talented kids, so it doesn’t mean anything about your zip code, where you live, always be prepared to give back to your community.”

At least 15 of the turkeys came from the Memphis Police Department. Principal Finley says the school is also hosting a holiday gift giveaway providing clothes and toys for students in need as the holiday season continues.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.