Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gunfire was reported Friday at a New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital but the scene is now contained, police said.

At 4:45 p.m. the suspected shooter was dead, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field.

Friday’s shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation’s most violent fields.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in...
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Famed football player Michael Oher files for Tuohy family to stop using his name, court docs show
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink