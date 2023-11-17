Advertise with Us
Police investigating report of shots fired on UT-Martin campus

The university said it is not an active shooter situation and there are no injuries.
(Source: KFVS)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a report of shots being fired on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin on Thursday night.

A university spokesman said there was not an active shooter on campus and no one was injured.

“UT Martin PD and Martin PD are investigating a report of shots being fired around University Village or Cooper Hall,” the university said in an alert to students and staff. “Stay where you are and report anything.”

A university spokesperson said police are on the scene and investigating.

