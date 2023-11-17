MolinaCares donates $250,000 for food desert in the Mississippi Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The MolinaCares Accord and Molina Healthcare donated $250,000 dollars to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.

It will support programs that help families access nutritious food across the Mississippi Delta.

A Community Foundation official Stacy Trout talks about what the state is facing with these food deserts.

A food desert is an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

“We’re seeing more children with type two diabetes and cardiovascular issues, and that shouldn’t happen,” Trout said. “And so with this grant and being able to provide the education and the healthy food, we can also partner with Molina to bring in their mobile markets and their mobile units with nurse practitioners to help people guide them through the process.”

This grant is part of an initiative launched by MolinaCares earlier this year to help all Mississippians have easier access to healthy food.

It will bring community gardens, fresh produce, and education for families to learn how to prepare healthy meals in poverty-ridden communities, which is something Community Foundation’s President Keith Fulcher believes is extremely important.

“I don’t know poverty. I don’t know hunger. But I’ve heard the stories. Breaks my heart, that we’re still living it. Kids are still here. Somebody’s got to solve it,” said Fulcher. “Molina Healthcare, all the partners, the Community Foundation, we will do our damnedest to solve it.”

Keith Fulcher invites you to donate as well. Click here to donate.

