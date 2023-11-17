Memphis Women’s Soccer upsets #3 Notre Dame 3-2 to advance to Sweet 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team upset #3 Notre Dame 3-2 in the second round to advance to their second consecutive Sweet 16.

The win increases the Tigers’ record to 20-1.

The game started off competitively as both teams pressured the box in the first 15 minutes.

Memphis would open the scoreboard in the 15th minute as freshman Finley Lavin hit one in the back of the net to go up 1-0.

Notre Dame would attempt to retaliate in the 31st minute, but goalkeeper Kaylie Bierman made a diving save to keep the Fighting Irish scoreless.

However, Notre Dame’s Meg Mrowicki evened the score in the 43rd minute with a goal off a cross from Kristina Lynch.

After a 1-1 score at halftime, both goalkeepers made clutch saves to keep the score tied for each team.

In the 75th minute, Saorla Miller curved in a free kick off the post to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

A minute later, freshman Ashley Henderson hit one over the head of the keeper to increase the Memphis lead to 3-1.

Notre Dame would not go away as Maddie Mercado scored in the 78th minute to cut the Memphis lead to 1.

Afterward, the Fighting Irish failed to get a shot on goal as Memphis ran out the clock and celebrated the victory.

Kaylie Bierman tallied 6 saves for Memphis as Atlee Olofson made five saves for the Fighting Irish.

Memphis will look to continue their record-breaking season in Fayetteville, Arkansas as they await the winner of #10 Arkansas vs #11 Pittsburgh.

Kick-off is set for Sunday, November 19 at 6 P.M. CT on ESPN+.

