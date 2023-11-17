Advertise with Us
Memphis woman accused of assaulting US Secret Service agents, employees

Raven Jones
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is accused of firing a gun during an assault on United States Secret Service agents and employees.

The previously sealed complaint says on October 19, 41-year-old Raven Jones approached the front door of the United States Secret Service field office in Memphis

She was using her phone to livestream on Facebook and used a 9 milimeter handgun to fire a single shot into the wall next to a doorway, according to documents.  

If convicted Jones could face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison for the firearms charge and a maximum of life imprisonment with a $250,000 fine.

