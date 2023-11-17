Marcus Smart to miss multiple weeks with injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury.

Smart was diagnosed with a left foot sprain that he injured on November 14 against the Lakers.

Smart is expected to return within three to five weeks.

The Grizzlies are 2-9 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference.

The team is still dealing with injuries to key contributors like Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Xavier Tillman Sr., and are without star point guard Ja Morant, who remains suspended for 14 more games.

The Grizzlies next play Saturday night in San Antonio against the Spurs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.