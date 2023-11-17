Advertise with Us
Man charged in fatal Midtown hit-and-run

James Futrell
James Futrell(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on July 5 at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street.

Police say an 18-year-old on a motorcycle was hit and killed by a vehicle failing to yield.

Police say James Futrell called police the next day saying he was the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

The next day, he told police that he had since talked to an attorney who advised him not to speak to police.

On October 26, a Crime Stoppers tipster told police Futrell had confessed to the hit-and-run.

Futrell was arrested on November 16 and charged with failure to yield right of way resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

