Man charged in fatal Midtown hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on July 5 at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street.

Police say an 18-year-old on a motorcycle was hit and killed by a vehicle failing to yield.

Police say James Futrell called police the next day saying he was the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

The next day, he told police that he had since talked to an attorney who advised him not to speak to police.

On October 26, a Crime Stoppers tipster told police Futrell had confessed to the hit-and-run.

Futrell was arrested on November 16 and charged with failure to yield right of way resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

