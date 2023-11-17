Man arrested after deadly hit and run that killed UofM student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed Ava Christopher.

Julio Hernandez, 19, is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driver to exercise due to care, disregarding a traffic signal, no driver’s license, financial responsibility, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Ava Christopher was killed in a hit-and-run on July 25 on Cooper Street and Central Avenue.

According to court records, Hernandez was driving a Dodge Challenger and hit Ava after disregarding a red light at Central Avene causing a deadly crash.

The Dodge Challenger was shown stolen out of Southhaven.

Hernandez left the scene on foot, said police.

Memphis police say he was going 88 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone at the time of the crash.

At the time of the crash, the rims of the Dodge Challenger were missing.

Hernandez was later found driving his car with the stolen Dodge Challenger rims, said police.

After further investigation, a witness identified Hernandez as the man walking away from the crash in the video police obtained.

Police say the suspect admitted to driving the car at the time of the fatal crash.

Hernandez has no valid driver’s license and could not provide proof of vehicle insurance, said police.

