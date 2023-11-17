Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested after deadly hit and run that killed UofM student

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that killed Ava Christopher.

Julio Hernandez, 19, is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driver to exercise due to care, disregarding a traffic signal, no driver’s license, financial responsibility, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Ava Christopher was killed in a hit-and-run on July 25 on Cooper Street and Central Avenue.

According to court records, Hernandez was driving a Dodge Challenger and hit Ava after disregarding a red light at Central Avene causing a deadly crash.

The Dodge Challenger was shown stolen out of Southhaven.

Hernandez left the scene on foot, said police.

Memphis police say he was going 88 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone at the time of the crash.

At the time of the crash, the rims of the Dodge Challenger were missing.

Hernandez was later found driving his car with the stolen Dodge Challenger rims, said police.

After further investigation, a witness identified Hernandez as the man walking away from the crash in the video police obtained.

Police say the suspect admitted to driving the car at the time of the fatal crash.

Hernandez has no valid driver’s license and could not provide proof of vehicle insurance, said police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
Teen, man detained after multi-vehicle crash in Fox Meadows causing power outage
Teen, man detained after multi-vehicle crash in Fox Meadows causing power outage

Latest News

Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
11/17 First Alert Forecast: passing showers Friday; quiet, dry weekend ahead
Memphis artist mural
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Free self-defense classes offered for women in response to violent crime
Free self-defense classes offered for women in response to violent crime