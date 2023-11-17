‘It’s disgusting’: 9-year-old girl shot, Police Sergeant sounds off on violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a nine-year-old girl in critical condition.

Around 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Chelsea Avenue at Fire Station 19.

When police arrived, they discovered that one juvenile had been shot.

The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspects are presumed to be males exited the scene in a white Infiniti.

The girl was dropped off by her mother.

In an update, Louis Brownlee, police sergeant, expressed his concern and disdain “It’s disgusting,” he shared with Action News 5.

The shooting originally took place on North Hollywood Street.

The girl was in the car with her mother when she was shot.

There is no other information at this time.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.