Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery, sending woman to hospital

(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A gunman is in custody after leading Shelby County deputies on a chase Friday morning that resulted in two crashes and sent one woman to the hospital, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began around 10:20 a.m. in Southeast Memphis, where deputies attempted to pull over a car that was used in an armed robbery on Ross Road.

Deputies have not said that the driver is a robbery suspect.

The driver reportedly refused to stop, initiating a chase shortly before ramming a deputy’s patrol car at Riverdale Road and East Shelby Drive.

The suspect then took off northwest before crashing into two vehicles at Winchester Road and South Mendenhall Road, injuring one woman. The suspect, who deputies say was armed with a handgun, then bailed and fled.

Deputies say the suspect was injured after attempting to jump over a fence and was later apprehended without incident.

Both the woman injured in the crash and the suspect were transported to separate area hospitals with minor injuries.

SCSO says no deputies were injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Daycare worker arrested for possible assault, police say
Woman accused of assaulting children at daycare in Senatobia, police say
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery,...
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery