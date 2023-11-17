Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery, sending woman to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A gunman is in custody after leading Shelby County deputies on a chase Friday morning that resulted in two crashes and sent one woman to the hospital, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began around 10:20 a.m. in Southeast Memphis, where deputies attempted to pull over a car that was used in an armed robbery on Ross Road.

Deputies have not said that the driver is a robbery suspect.

The driver reportedly refused to stop, initiating a chase shortly before ramming a deputy’s patrol car at Riverdale Road and East Shelby Drive.

The suspect then took off northwest before crashing into two vehicles at Winchester Road and South Mendenhall Road, injuring one woman. The suspect, who deputies say was armed with a handgun, then bailed and fled.

Deputies say the suspect was injured after attempting to jump over a fence and was later apprehended without incident.

Both the woman injured in the crash and the suspect were transported to separate area hospitals with minor injuries.

SCSO says no deputies were injured.

