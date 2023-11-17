Advertise with Us
Free self-defense classes offered for women in response to violent crime

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A security and training business in Bartlett offers free self-defense classes for women in response to violent crimes.

Owner of Eagle Eye Security and Training Services, Bennie Cobb, says more recently he’s seen an increase in a specific group here in Memphis.

He tells us more than 90% of his self-defense and concealed weapons class participants are women. He’s hearing they are tired of becoming victims in this city.

Eagle Eye Security and Training Services also offers pubic safety training, law enforcement training, active shooter response training, drills, and classes centered around handling handguns safely.

This week Cobb offered a free self-defense class for women that’s due to the high demand of women calling to sign up.

The youngest participant was 12 years old.

Other participants tell us that being a part of this class seems like their only option.

“With the tone of Memphis and what’s going on in our community, it’s very important. It’s either kill or be killed,” said Vontyna Durham a participant.

The free class came during an especially violent week in Memphis, including multiple deadly shootings, robberies and break-ins, and a man accused of biting an MPD officer’s ear off.

To learn more about their services call 901-649-8539.

