First Alert Forecast; passing showers Friday; quiet weekend before messy start to next week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRIDAY: With a front trekking across the Mid-South, expect mostly cloudy skies through the day and widely spaced showers at times. Ahead of the front, expect highs in the middle to upper 60s. As the wind snaps around to the north, cooler weather will quickly filter back into the region. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will hold briefly on Saturday and Sunday, keeping us quiet and dry. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday; lower to middle 60s Sunday. Clouds will quickly increase ahead of our next weather maker. An isolated shower chance can’t be ruled out overnight Sunday, leading into the start of Thanksgiving week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to broad-scale system that could bring rain and storms to the region through early next week – that could have impacts on the Thanksgiving travel season. Expect periods of heavy rain through Monday and Tuesday; gusty winds and the risk for an isolated strong storm or two – mainly south of I-40 late Monday. We’ll watch that risk closely over the next few days. Rain coverage will dwindle through the latter part of Tuesday as the system pulls away, giving way to a chilly, dry and bright mid-portion of the week – including for Thanksgiving.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

