Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Final results in for Memphis Municipal runoff election

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Final results are in for the Memphis Municipal runoff election.

There were 13 city council seats on the ballot for the 2023 Memphis Municipal Election. All races had clear winners except three, which went to runoff Thursday.

Those seats include District 2, 3 and 7.

View the final election results HERE.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day
Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say

Latest News

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in...
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley
Toni Williams
Tennessee lawmakers discuss possibly rejecting $1B in federal education funding
Bria Bolden reports LIVE on election night at Gov. Tate Reeves' watch party
Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election
Many races on ballot ahead of Election Day