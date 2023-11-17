A few lingering showers through Friday but a mostly dry and cooler Weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect lingering light to moderate showers through the day as a cold front inches closer to the Mid-South. Highs today will top off in the middle 60s. Rain chances will dwindle into the evening and cooler air will be the story as we head into the weekend.

TONIGHT: As your headed out the door on Saturday morning chilly conditions will be ongoing. Because of the passing cold front we will watch temperatures dip into the middle 40s by Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease overnight eventually leading to clear skies.

INTO THE WEEKEND: A fall-like weekend ahead. Highs on Saturday will be near 60 with plentiful sunshine through the day. Going into Sunday it will be another chilly night with lows near the 40 degree mark. We will rebound nicely for Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Clouds will begin to roll back in for Sunday ahead of our next system that could impact your Holiday travel.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: A low pressure system will swing through the Mid-South Monday into Tuesday. This will bring widespread rainfall not only for us but also a good portion of the Central and Southern United States. For more regional impacts and ways this could impact your travel check out our Weather Headline linked below. As for the Mid-South, showers will start as early as Sunday evening and linger as long as Tuesday afternoon. Our peak timing will be overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Expect gusty winds and the risk for an isolated strong storm or two – mainly south of I-40 during this peak time frame. We’ll watch that risk closely over the next few days and continue to bring your the latest updates.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

