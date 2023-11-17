Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Famed football player Michael Oher files for Tuohy family to stop using his name, court docs show

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York.(AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Famed athlete and the subject of the critically-acclaimed film The Blind Side Michael Oher has officially filed in Shelby County courts for his name to stop being used by the Tuohy family for promotional and commercial purposes.

As previously reported, the relationship between Oher and the Tuohy family has recently been under public scrutiny.

According to documents, if the injunction is granted by the courts—the Tuohy family will not be allowed to use his image, likeness, or name for any commercial uses.

The official court document reads as follows:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Pet of the Week: Meet Dum Dum Diddle!
Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Daycare worker arrested for possible assault, police say
Woman accused of assaulting children at daycare in Senatobia, police say
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery,...
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery, sending woman to hospital
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery,...
Gunman in custody after crashing into 3 vehicles, including deputy’s, in car used in robbery