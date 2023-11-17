Advertise with Us
Dollar store burglarized in Frayser

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dollar store was broken into Thursday night in Frayser.

Memphis police responded to a burglary at Family Dollar on North Watkins at Corning Avenue.

The front door was smashed with glass on the ground both inside and outside the store as Memphis police searched the area.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

