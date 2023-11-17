Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Couple celebrating 50th anniversary support each other through cancer battles

Jerry and Gail Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage, and they’re holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.
By Billie Hill, Cole Brumbelow and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A couple who will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage are holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.

Jerry Dixon is in remission, but now his wife, Gail Dixon, is going through treatment.

It must have been love at first sight.

The pair said they got engaged and married within three months of meeting at church and attending science class together.

“It ain’t all bed and roses,” said Jerry. “There’s bad times; there’s good times,” replied Gail.

Jerry said there’s a give and take with marriage, while Gail added that forgiveness is part of the equation as well.

Gail said it was second nature to take care of him.

“It’s just natural,” she said. “Just being there for him, trying to take care of his needs when I was pretty well down with my problems, too. We got through it, and we made it through it — and we expect to do the same here.”

They’ve seen each other through it all and can’t imagine life without each other.

“Well, at this point, we’re hating for one of us to have to die, you know, because we been together,” Jerry stated then paused. “I can’t remember not being with her, but it’s been a wonderful life and I want it to go on for another 50 years.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired at Topgolf’s new Memphis location
Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

Latest News

Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Prosecutors seek at least 40 years in prison for woman convicted of killing pro cyclist ‘Mo’ Wilson
FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
The flu is soaring in seven US states and rising in others, health officials say