Community service events lined up in honor of Young Dolph

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dolph Day of Service will kick off at the Hickory Hill Community Center for a turkey giveaway.

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. and will run until the turkeys are gone.

This day is all about honoring the legacy of Young Dolph by giving back.

One of today’s acts of service is being hosted by the IdaMade Family Foundation named in honor of Dolph’s Grandmother.

The Foundation is also partnering with Christ Missionary Baptist Church to host a food pantry for South Memphis residents.

That’s today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

While Dolph was known for his hit songs across the country, here in Memphis we saw how much he gave back to the community that raised him.

He hosted his annual turkey drive and other initiatives for the city.

Its goal is to continue the legacy of philanthropy, volunteerism, and service.

“We are keeping my brother’s legacy alive and giving back the way Adolph gave back to the Memphis community,” said Dolph’s sister, Carlisa Brown. “We look forward to continuing to serve the communities and citizens that he loved dearly and continuing with our family’s belief in philanthropy throughout Memphis, Chicago, Atlanta, and beyond.”

You can also collect unused makeup and hygiene products to donate to local domestic violence shelters.

Friday Cxffee Black and Sweet Magnolia Gelata will offer a signature Dolph Day drink and Dolph Day flavors. A portion of their sales will support the organization.

Dolph was killed on November 17, 2021, while purchasing cookies in Makeda’s Homemade Cookies shop.

The cookie shop will give out Dolph-shaped cookies for free to honor Dolph.

