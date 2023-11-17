Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bond revoked for man accused of biting officer’s ear off, DA’s Office confirms

Bond revoked for man Man accused of choking, biting part of MPD officer’s ear off
Bond revoked for man Man accused of choking, biting part of MPD officer’s ear off(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney’s Office successfully advocated for Marcus Johnson’s bond to be revoked, the man accused of strangling and biting off a piece of the ear of a Memphis Police officer during a traffic stop on November 14.

On the day of his arraignment, the DA’s Office filed a motion to revoke Johnson’s bond—who also had other felony drug charges that stemmed from a 2022 case.

The Judge temporarily revoked the bond pending a hearing. Recognizing the severity of the charges and the defendant’s history as a fugitive from a previous charge, the State emphasized the need for stringent measures to ensure public safety during the pending case.

“When I saw how he had been a fugitive for about a year from a prior charge, I instructed our prosecutors to not only seek a high bond on the new charge but to revoke the bond outright. This defendant has already proved he can’t be trusted. I’m glad the judge agreed,” stated DA Steve Mulroy.

During today’s court proceedings, the State presented a compelling case, urging the judge to revoke the defendant’s bail on the 2022 case and increase the bond on the attempted murder charge involving the police officer from $75,000 to $500,000.

The judge concurred with the State’s argument, resulting in the complete revocation of Johnson’s bond in the 2022 case and a substantial increase in bond for the new charges.

“This would be true even if the alleged conduct—in this case, biting off part of the ear of a police officer—weren’t so troubling, which it is,” commented DA Mulroy.

The judge’s decision reflects a commitment to prioritizing public safety and ensuring that individuals facing serious charges are held accountable for their actions. Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Forrest Edwards was the lead prosecutor in this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day
Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired outside of TopGolf in Memphis
Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

Shots fired in parking lot of newly-opened Topgolf
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to increasing rain chances
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening First Alert Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 16, 2023
Cleotha Henderson, Nov. 2023
Motion to move Cleotha Henderson rape case to Davidson County to be ruled on in January