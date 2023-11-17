Best Life: Symptoms you didn’t know about

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – November is Diabetes Month, and it’s crucial to shed light on this prevalent condition. According to the CDC, approximately 37.3 million people, or about 11% of the U.S. population, have diabetes, while an additional 96 million have prediabetes.

However, it’s alarming that roughly 23% of adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed. This means they might not even be aware that they have the disease.

“Even with type two diabetes, sometimes people are not symptomatic until blood sugar levels are very high,” said Registered Dietitian Alison Massey.

While some symptoms of diabetes, like high blood sugar levels, are more apparent, others are subtler. For instance, vision changes can be an early indication of the disease.

High blood sugar levels can damage the tiny blood vessels in your eyes, leading to vision problems. Mood changes can also occur due to fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Additionally, symptoms such as severe thirst and sudden weight loss may signal type-one diabetes.

Individuals with diabetes may also be more susceptible to yeast infections and urinary tract infections (UTIs). The presence of high sugar levels in the blood can encourage the growth of fungus and bacteria. Dark skin patches, slow wound healing, and fruity breath can also serve as indicators.

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet may signify nerve damage due to elevated blood sugar levels. If you observe any of these symptoms, prompt medical attention is crucial.

“Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. It can also affect kidney function, and nerves, and increase the risk of lower limb amputation,” said Dr. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis.

In addition to the mentioned symptoms, other lesser-known indicators of diabetes may include exhaustion, constipation, nausea, and itching.

Recognizing these signs early can make a significant difference in managing the condition effectively. Don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if you suspect you may have diabetes.

