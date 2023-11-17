27th annual Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven to take place Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 27th annual Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven is this weekend!

Each year, the much-anticipated event brings out the entire Bluff City community.

People line the streets and cheer as the procession of school bands, floats, motorcades, and community organizations pass by. Organizers say the main idea behind the parade is for children, schools, and businesses to work together to build a stronger community.

Each year, the parade gets bigger and bigger.

“Each year, someone else says, ‘I want to be involved.’ So it just grows over the years, each year,” said Hazel Moore, the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Whitehaven.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Southland Mall on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

For more information on the parade, click here.

