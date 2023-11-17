Advertise with Us
27th annual Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven to take place Saturday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 27th annual Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven is this weekend!

Each year, the much-anticipated event brings out the entire Bluff City community.

PRIOR COVERAGE — Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade

People line the streets and cheer as the procession of school bands, floats, motorcades, and community organizations pass by. Organizers say the main idea behind the parade is for children, schools, and businesses to work together to build a stronger community.

Each year, the parade gets bigger and bigger.

“Each year, someone else says, ‘I want to be involved.’ So it just grows over the years, each year,” said Hazel Moore, the self-proclaimed “Mayor of Whitehaven.”

RELATED — Special documentary highlights Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Southland Mall on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

For more information on the parade, click here.

