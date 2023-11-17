2 charged with stealing car that led MPD on a chase into Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been charged four months after a stolen car was discovered taking off from a shooting scene in Colonial Acres, leading police on a chase across state lines.

Reginald Beach, 21, and Tedric Parson, 18, are both charged with felony property theft.

Memphis police say on July 2, Beach and Parson, along with two other men, led police on a chase in a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander that crossed state lines into Arkansas.

The chase began when officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Flamingo Road.

When police showed up, they witnessed the stolen car drive away, leading police on a chase onto I-40.

The men were eventually captured by Arkansas State Police after they reportedly crashed in West Memphis.

The scene where the Mitsubishi crashed on I-40 (TDOT)

The Mitsubishi, valued at $36,000, was totaled.

All four suspects were detained on the scene.

Inside the home on Flamingo, a 19-year-old woman and two baby girls, a one-year-old and 11-month-old, were found shot.

Police say the babies were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was also transported in non-critical condition.

The arrest affidavits make no mention of who was responsible for the shooting.

The other two suspects are likely juveniles.

Police say both Beach and Parson denied having any involvement in stealing the Mitsubishi.

Beach is being held on a $45,000 bond while Parson is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Both are set to appear in court Friday.

