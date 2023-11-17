1 child shot, taken to fire station on Chelsea Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile in critical condition.

Around 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Chelsea Avenue at Fire Station 19.

When police arrived, they discovered that one juvenile had been shot.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect exited the scene in a white Infiniti.

MPD believes that the actual shooting took place on Chelsea Avenue as well.

There is no other information at this time.

