Your First Alert to clouds and the chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds continue to stream into the Mid-South this evening, but will break tomorrow before returning Friday along with a chance of rain. However, the better chance of widespread rain will move in next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of rain late night along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few early morning showers, high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

