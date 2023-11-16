Topgolf releases statement on shots fired in parking lot; shares plans to ensure future safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf Memphis released a statement following the incident of shots fired that occurred on November 15.

According to MPD, shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night outside of the golfing facility on South Germantown Road.

Reportedly, no one was injured.

Representatives from Topgolf released the following statement:

We can confirm an incident occurred Wednesday night in the TopGolf Memphis parking lot—since it’s an active investigation we can’t comment further at this time but are working closely with the local police. The safety of our Players and Playmakers has been and continues to be our top priority for all of our venues around the globe. That’s why, out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be immediately implementing additional security measures at TopGolf Memphis so that all can enjoy our unique play experience.

