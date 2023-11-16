Advertise with Us
Topgolf releases statement on shots fired in parking lot; shares plans to ensure future safety

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf Memphis released a statement following the incident of shots fired that occurred on November 15.

According to MPD, shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night outside of the golfing facility on South Germantown Road.

Reportedly, no one was injured.

Representatives from Topgolf released the following statement:

