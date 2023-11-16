Advertise with Us
Teen, man detained after multi-vehicle crash in Fox Meadows causing power outage

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Power was out due to a crash Wednesday night in Fox Meadows.

According to Memphis Police, a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old caused a multi-vehicle crash on Cottonwood Road at South Mendenhall Road.

The suspects were driving a stolen Dodge Charger and crashed into a Buick car and a Ford Focus, said police.

A utility pole was hit in the crash and knocked out power in that area.

The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The Ford Focus driver was not injured, but the suspects were detained and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

