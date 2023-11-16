Teen, man detained after multi-vehicle crash in Fox Meadows causing power outage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Power was out due to a crash Wednesday night in Fox Meadows.
According to Memphis Police, a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old caused a multi-vehicle crash on Cottonwood Road at South Mendenhall Road.
The suspects were driving a stolen Dodge Charger and crashed into a Buick car and a Ford Focus, said police.
A utility pole was hit in the crash and knocked out power in that area.
The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The Ford Focus driver was not injured, but the suspects were detained and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
