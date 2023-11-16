Suspects accused of murdering St. Jude employee in front of family appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man and woman accused in the murder of a St. Jude employee remain in jail Wednesday night without bond.

Both appeared in court Wednesday morning.

A Shelby County judge told 23-year-old Marious Ward and 22-year-old Brandy Rucker they are both facing serious charges that could result in life in prison if convicted.

That’s if prosecutors do not seek the death penalty.

Ward and Rucker are accused of shooting 32-year-old Alexander Bulakhov Sunday night during an attempted robbery in Downtown Memphis.

Police say Alexander was trying to protect his wife and two-year-old child when he was shot.

Rucker’s attorney says her client is innocent until proven guilty.

“We are taking this very seriously,” said attorney Katherine Oberembt, representing Rucker. “We are going to begin our investigation as soon as possible, and of course, doing the best we can for Ms. Rucker in defending her.”

Ward has a public defender representing him. Both suspects will be back in Thursday for a bond hearing.

