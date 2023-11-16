Advertise with Us
Shots fired outside of TopGolf in Memphis

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Gray
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting occurred at TopGolf in the parking lot.

According to Memphis police, shots were fired Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. outside the business on Winchester Avenue.

No one was injured.

There was tons of excitement when it was first announced, that the sports entertainment venue would be coming to Memphis.

Less than a month into its opening, gunfire is already a safety concern here at TopGolf.

It’s an issue that many Memphians were afraid of upon its opening.

Lots of people on social media have questioned the venue being in this area.

An area that’s already seen quite a few issues when it comes to crime.

We have reached out to TopGolf leadership about what happened and hope to get answers about their plans for enhanced security.

