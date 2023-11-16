Run-off election set for some Memphis City Council members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Election Day for some Memphis City Council members and voters in some districts.

Thursday’s run-off election will solidify council members for Districts two, three, and seven.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

It would introduce at least two new members to the Memphis City Council and could re-elect incumbent Michaelyn Easter-Thomas if she sees enough votes.

Easter-Thomas currently represents District 7, which takes up a large portion of the downtown area, Harbor Town, South Memphis.

Her opponent in this race is Jimmy Hassan.

Downtown Memphis crime is an ongoing concern for constituents in that area.

District 2 covers East Memphis and Cordova while the District 3 council member represents Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, and Parkway Village.

The race for District 2 includes Jerri Green and Scott McCormick.

Green received nearly 4,000 votes in the Memphis Municipal Election last month while McCormick was close to 55,000.

The race for District 3 includes James Kirkwood and Pearl Eva Walker.

Both candidates have more than 2,000 votes moving them to today’s runoff election

More than 3,600 voters have already voted early for this election.

