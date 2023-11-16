Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rosters released for 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game

(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Doc Holliday
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rosters for the 21st annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star game have been released.

The game features the best high school seniors in the Memphis area.

A total of 84 players (42 on each team), representing 56 different area high schools were selected for the All-Star game.

The game will be played Saturday, December 9, at 2:30 p.m. on the campus of MUS.

Action News 5 will air this outstanding showcase of talent.

View the rosters below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day
Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired outside of TopGolf in Memphis
Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

Friday Football Fever Week 11
Friday Football Fever ends with a bang! Week 11 brings great plays
Houston running back Damon Sisa in a game against White Station on October 20, 2023.
Friday Football Fever Week 10: The penultimate week of the regular season in Tennessee
Friday Football Fever Week 9
'It's time' for Friday Football Fever: Week 9
Friday Football Fever Week 9 (Part 2)