Rosters released for 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rosters for the 21st annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star game have been released.
The game features the best high school seniors in the Memphis area.
A total of 84 players (42 on each team), representing 56 different area high schools were selected for the All-Star game.
The game will be played Saturday, December 9, at 2:30 p.m. on the campus of MUS.
Action News 5 will air this outstanding showcase of talent.
View the rosters below:
2023 Blue Team Roster by Jacob Gallant on Scribd
2023 Red Team Roster by Lydian Kennin on Scribd
