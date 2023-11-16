Parade of Nations International Fest set for November 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Parade of Nations International Fest is happening November 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bejamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Whitney Dunning with the Memphis Public Libraries joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they have planned.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.