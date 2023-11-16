Advertise with Us
Parade of Nations International Fest set for November 17

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Parade of Nations International Fest is happening November 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bejamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Whitney Dunning with the Memphis Public Libraries joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they have planned.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Parade of Nations International Fest set for November 17
