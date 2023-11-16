Olympic Champion Shannon Miller talks beating cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seven-time Olympic medalist Shannon Miller was the picture of health and strength.

But in 2011, Shannon was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer.

She had a baseball-sized tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen.

Shannon joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her story about her diagnosis and treatment.

Today, Shannon is cancer-free.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

