More clouds, a few showers and a cool and dry weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with a passing shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers before sunrise. . Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday into Friday night with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through with lots of clouds and a couple showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

COOLER WEEKEND: Behind this front, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Lows will be in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: FIRST ALERT to a period of heavy rain or a few storms Monday ending Monday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and chilly with highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY OUTLOOK: Dry and chilly with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the 40s.

