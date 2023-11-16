Advertise with Us
Memphis Flyer Writer Alex Greene talks Memphis dance culture

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Alex Greene joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about this week’s cover story talking about Memphis’ dance culture and upcoming performances.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

