Man shot, critically injured in Kimball neighborhood

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Kimball neighborhood Wednesday night.

Memphis police say they were called to a home in the 1600 block of Stribling Street, located off of Dunn Avenue, at 7:45 p.m.

The victim was found inside the house and rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not indicate there were any suspects at large, but it is also unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

