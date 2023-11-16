Man pretends to be lawyer to smuggle drugs and other contraband into prison, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man they say pretended to be a lawyer in order to smuggle drugs into the Shelby County Corrections Center.

On November 15, the corrections center received an email from Richard Madkins, 59, requesting an attorney visit with an inmate.

In the email, deputies say that Madkins claimed to be ‘legal counsel’ appointed by a federal judge to represent the inmate.

According to deputies, Madkins scheduled his appointment with the inmate for November 15.

When he arrived, the facility had surveillance cameras that recorded his visit.

Investigators noticed that when Madkins arrived, he had a suspicious bulge in the front of his clothing.

Madkins was subsequently searched.

During the search, deputies discovered two bags of tobacco, three bags of marijuana, and two cell phones.

After further investigation, Madkins was taken into custody.

He is now facing charges for possession of contraband in a penal institution, and the unlawful practice of law.

