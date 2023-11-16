Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say

Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say
Man arrested for carrying loaded gun and drugs into children's hospital, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say brought a loaded gun and drugs into a children’s hospital.

On November 15, officers responded to a call regarding a suspect being held in a security office at Baptist Children’s Hospital on Humphrey Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered that Johnny Goins, 25, was being held in the security office with the mother of his child.

The mother of his child informed security that Goins had a gun in his backpack.

Following a search, security found both drugs and a loaded gun in Goins’ backpack.

Goins was taken into custody and is now facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day
Shots fired outside of Top Golf in Memphis
Shots fired outside of TopGolf in Memphis
Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

Latest News

The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker
Man pretends to be a lawyer to smuggle drugs, deputies say
Man pretends to be lawyer to smuggle drugs and other contraband into prison, deputies say
West Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Robert Lee Thomas early Thursday morning on suspicion...
Police chief accused of threatening to kill woman
TopGolf releases statement on shots fired in parking lot; shares plans to ensure future safety
Topgolf releases statement on shots fired in parking lot; shares plans to ensure future safety