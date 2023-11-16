Man brings loaded gun and drugs into children’s hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say brought a loaded gun and drugs into a children’s hospital.

On November 15, officers responded to a call regarding a suspect being held in a security office at Baptist Children’s Hospital on Humphrey Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered that Johnny Goins, 25, was being held in the security office with the mother of his child.

The mother of his child informed security that Goins had a gun in his backpack.

Following a search, security found both drugs and a loaded gun in Goins’ backpack.

Goins was taken into custody and is now facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

