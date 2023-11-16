Heavy police presence interrupts traffic on Mendenhall Rd.
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cottonwood Road is blocked at South Mendenhall Road due to a heavy police presence and what appears to be a crash scene Wednesday night.
Both police and firefighters are on the scene.
Action News 5 is pending information from law enforcement officials.
We’ll keep you updated.
