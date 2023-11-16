First Alert Forecast: unseasonable warmth continues late week; shower chances return Friday

THURSDAY: Clouds will break for more sunshine in the wake of the broad Gulf low finally pulling farther away. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours after starting off in the 40s and 50s. Clouds gradually return and thicken through Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker – another front moving through the region for Friday. Lows will fall back into the middle to upper 50s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: With a front trekking across the Mid-South, expect mostly cloudy skies through the day and widely spaced showers at times. Ahead of the front, expect highs in the middle to upper 60s. As the wind snaps around to the north, cooler weather will quickly filter back into the region. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold briefly on Saturday and Sunday, keeping us quiet and dry. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday; lower to middle 60s Sunday. Clouds will quickly increase ahead of our next weather maker. A FIRST ALERT to broad-scale system that could bring rain and storms to the region through early next week – that could have impacts on the Thanksgiving travel season; most indications suggest Thanksgiving itself – quiet and chilly.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

