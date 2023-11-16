Advertise with Us
Driver in Germantown critically injured after allegedly crashing into building in an attempt to hit coworker

The scene at 1900 Exeter Road
The scene at 1900 Exeter Road(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver is fighting for his life after sources say he crashed into an office building in Germantown where he was just fired from in an attempt to hit a coworker.

Germantown police responded to the office building at 1900 Exeter Road at 10:07 a.m. Thursday.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries after dodging an employee’s vehicle, which crashed into the brick building. The driver was critically injured in the crash.

Police say charges are pending against him.

A source told Action News 5 that the driver was fired and escorted from the building by security Thursday morning after an altercation with a coworker.

The driver, who has not been identified, remains at Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

