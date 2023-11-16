Advertise with Us
Doctor shares tips to combat seasonal affective disorder

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We recently experienced daylight saving time.

It becomes darker so much earlier in the afternoon.

The shorter hours of daylight can lead to people experiencing seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Dr. Laura Shultz, licensed psychologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the risk factors of SAD and how to counteract it.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

