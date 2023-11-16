Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Boosting Memphis Through Designs That Define

Our city has a lot of entrepreneurs and one company that has helped Memphis boost its brand wants to help you!

Leah Williamson | Owner of Wilo & Company

Bluff City Life Feature: 5 Years Of Fitness With Focus In East Memphis

Get ready to work out with the pros to guide you every step of the way!

Sponsored by East Memphis Athletics Club

Empowering The Next Generation Of Nurses

Be confident in the skills taking learning to the next level. Hear from nursing students sharing their on-campus experience!

Kylie Bears | Nursing Student at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Jaylin Henry | Nursing Student at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

