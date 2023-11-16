Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 November
160 Years of LeMoyne-Owen’s History on Film
The time is now to spotlight THE HBCU in the 901! A documentary about this historic institution is on the way.
Dr. Christopher Davis | Interim President of Lemoyne-Owen College
Warming the Hearts of Those Weathering the Cold
Our kids need to stay warm this winter. Genuine Love Foundation has a goal in mind, and they need YOUR help to make it happen.
Marius Williams | Owner & Founder of Genuine Love Foundation
Healing Little Hearts Across the Globe
Heart defects affect over a million children every year, and Gift of Life is there to help them through it. Hear some of these little one’s success stories.
Bill Pickens | Founder of Gift of Live Mid-South
