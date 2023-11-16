Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

160 Years of LeMoyne-Owen’s History on Film

The time is now to spotlight THE HBCU in the 901! A documentary about this historic institution is on the way.

Dr. Christopher Davis | Interim President of Lemoyne-Owen College

Warming the Hearts of Those Weathering the Cold

Our kids need to stay warm this winter. Genuine Love Foundation has a goal in mind, and they need YOUR help to make it happen.

Marius Williams | Owner & Founder of Genuine Love Foundation

Healing Little Hearts Across the Globe

Heart defects affect over a million children every year, and Gift of Life is there to help them through it. Hear some of these little one’s success stories.

Bill Pickens | Founder of Gift of Live Mid-South

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day
Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.

Latest News

Empowering The Next Generation Of Nurses
Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 November
A Garden's Miniature World Comes to Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 November
Boosting Memphis Through Designs That Define
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 November pt. 1 of 4
5 Years Of Fitness With Focus In East Memphis
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 15 November pt. 2 of 4