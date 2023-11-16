Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

160 Years of LeMoyne-Owen’s History on Film

The time is now to spotlight THE HBCU in the 901! A documentary about this historic institution is on the way.

Dr. Christopher Davis | Interim President of Lemoyne-Owen College

Warming the Hearts of Those Weathering the Cold

Our kids need to stay warm this winter. Genuine Love Foundation has a goal in mind, and they need YOUR help to make it happen.

Marius Williams | Owner & Founder of Genuine Love Foundation

Healing Little Hearts Across the Globe

Heart defects affect over a million children every year, and Gift of Life is there to help them through it. Hear some of these little one’s success stories.

Bill Pickens | Founder of Gift of Live Mid-South

Match her style: Gina Neely's wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard's

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

