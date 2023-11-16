Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Homemade Holiday Dishes Without the Headache

The last thing you want during the holidays is STRESS in the kitchen. See how to get a touch of homemade without the headache!

Ashley Boyd | Owner of Pink Owl Kitchen

Bluff City Life Feature: Zero Hunger Zero Waste in the Mid-South

Every piece of produce has a purpose - see what’s behind the mission to eliminate food waste and hunger!

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Bluff City Life Feature: A Garden’s Miniature World Comes to Life

Discover a fun way to surround ourselves with beauty and love using the little things in life. Join us for a trip to a fairy garden and find ways to create your own!

Bonus look: See how to create your own fairy garden and that’s what we’re going to do with Pamela Martin of the Memphis Garden Club!

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

